Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Extra £500 ‘climate charge’ for first and business flyers dismissed as ‘crazy’

COP30 Opens in Brazil, Leaders Call for Unified Climate Action
  • A proposal for a "solidarity levy" of approximately £500 on business and first-class air travel, as well as private jet use, is set for discussion at the UNCop30 summit in Brazil.
  • The Global Solidarity Levies Task Force, supported by France, Spain, and Kenya, suggests the levy could generate €78bn (£68bn) annually for climate and development initiatives.
  • The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has strongly criticised the idea, labelling it "crazy" and "counterproductive," arguing it will not resolve emissions issues.
  • Iata contends that the existing Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) is the effective mechanism for airlines to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
  • The UK already imposes higher Air Passenger Duty on premium cabin and private jet travel, with further increases anticipated in the upcoming Budget.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in