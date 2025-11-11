Extra £500 ‘climate charge’ for first and business flyers dismissed as ‘crazy’
- A proposal for a "solidarity levy" of approximately £500 on business and first-class air travel, as well as private jet use, is set for discussion at the UNCop30 summit in Brazil.
- The Global Solidarity Levies Task Force, supported by France, Spain, and Kenya, suggests the levy could generate €78bn (£68bn) annually for climate and development initiatives.
- The International Air Transport Association (Iata) has strongly criticised the idea, labelling it "crazy" and "counterproductive," arguing it will not resolve emissions issues.
- Iata contends that the existing Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia) is the effective mechanism for airlines to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
- The UK already imposes higher Air Passenger Duty on premium cabin and private jet travel, with further increases anticipated in the upcoming Budget.