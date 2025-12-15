Cliff Richard issues call to work with King Charles on cancer awareness
- Sir Cliff Richard, 85, has disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for the past year.
- The singer confirmed that his cancer has "gone at the moment" following his treatment.
- Sir Cliff is advocating for the introduction of a national screening test for men to facilitate early diagnosis of prostate cancer.
- He expressed his wish to collaborate with King Charles III on a campaign to raise awareness about the disease.
- This appeal comes after King Charles III recently spoke about his own cancer treatment and emphasised the importance of attending screenings.