Cliff Richard issues call to work with King Charles on cancer awareness

Cliff Richard issues plea to King Charles after revealing prostate cancer diagnosis
  • Sir Cliff Richard, 85, has disclosed that he has been undergoing treatment for prostate cancer for the past year.
  • The singer confirmed that his cancer has "gone at the moment" following his treatment.
  • Sir Cliff is advocating for the introduction of a national screening test for men to facilitate early diagnosis of prostate cancer.
  • He expressed his wish to collaborate with King Charles III on a campaign to raise awareness about the disease.
  • This appeal comes after King Charles III recently spoke about his own cancer treatment and emphasised the importance of attending screenings.
