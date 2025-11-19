Claire Danes admits she was stunned by surprise pregnancy
- Claire Danes revealed she felt a "funny shame" after unexpectedly becoming pregnant at 44 years old.
- The actor, married to Hugh Dancy, welcomed her third child, a daughter, in 2023, referring to her as an "oopsy daisy third baby".
- Danes, who already has two sons, expressed her delight at having a girl, despite her OB-GYN initially suggesting it would be another boy.
- She shared these details during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, discussing her surprise at conceiving at her age.
- Danes is currently receiving praise for her role as Aggie Wiggs in the newly released Netflix thriller, The Beast In Me.