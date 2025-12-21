Christmas world record broken by huge UK tree

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

World record for tallest bedded Christmas tree broken by UK country house
  • Cragside, a UK country house in Northumberland, has broken the world record for the tallest bedded Christmas tree.
  • The giant redwood tree, located at the Tudor Revival country house near Rothbury, stands at an impressive 44.7 metres tall.
  • This height makes the Christmas tree more than twice the size of the iconic Angel of the North.
  • Originally planted in the 1860s, the tree has been decorated with over 1,300 lights for the festive season.
  • The National Trust, which acquired Cragside in 1977, had to use a cherry picker to reach the top of the tree.
