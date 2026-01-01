When to take down your Christmas tree to avoid bad luck and fire hazards
- Tradition dictates that Christmas decorations, including the tree, should be taken down on Twelfth Night, typically 5 January, to mark the end of the festive season and avoid bad luck.
- Leaving real Christmas trees up for too long poses a significant fire hazard as they dry out, and experts warn that a brittle tree can ignite rapidly from even a small spark or overheated bulb.
- Local councils and recycling programmes usually provide a specific window for Christmas tree collection or drop-off, generally from late December to mid-January, which should be adhered to for proper disposal.
- If the council collection window is missed, real trees can be composted in the garden by cutting them into small pieces, allowing them to naturally feed the soil and wildlife.
- For artificial trees, it is recommended to compress the foliage, tie sections together, and store them in a durable, rip-stop nylon bag in a cool, dry location to prevent damage and moisture.