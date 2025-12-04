Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could ‘give criminals a happy Christmas’
- Consumer expert Alice Beer has issued a warning about a widespread SMS scam known as 'spray and pay' ahead of Christmas.
- Appearing on This Morning, Beer cautioned viewers about fraudulent text messages concerning delivery issues.
- The scam prompts unsuspecting customers to click a link, often to resolve a supposed delivery problem.
- By clicking the link and potentially making a small payment, victims inadvertently hand over money and their bank details to criminals.
- Beer advised consumers to 'think twice' before interacting with such messages to avoid falling victim to the fraud.