Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could ‘give criminals a happy Christmas’

Expert warns of festive parcel scam that could 'give criminals a happy Christmas'
  • Consumer expert Alice Beer has issued a warning about a widespread SMS scam known as 'spray and pay' ahead of Christmas.
  • Appearing on This Morning, Beer cautioned viewers about fraudulent text messages concerning delivery issues.
  • The scam prompts unsuspecting customers to click a link, often to resolve a supposed delivery problem.
  • By clicking the link and potentially making a small payment, victims inadvertently hand over money and their bank details to criminals.
  • Beer advised consumers to 'think twice' before interacting with such messages to avoid falling victim to the fraud.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in