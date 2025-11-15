Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Top budget-friendly cities for a Christmas market getaway

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world
  • New research indicates that the Baltic states offer the best value for UK holidaymakers seeking Christmas market breaks.
  • Vilnius, Lithuania's capital, was identified as the cheapest destination for a two-night trip for two, with Riga, Latvia, securing the second spot.
  • The study by Post Office Travel Money considered costs including return flights, bed and breakfast accommodation and meals and refreshments at the markets.
  • Copenhagen, Denmark, was found to be the most expensive destination, while Berlin improved its value due rising to eighth place due to a 22 per cent drop in flight and accommodation costs.
  • Despite a fall in sterling's value against European currencies, prices have decreased in approximately half of the surveyed destinations, with travellers advised to choose carefully to save money.
