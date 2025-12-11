Christmas shopping 2025: How much are people spending on gifts this year?
- Christmas shopping is underway, but rising prices are influencing how much people are willing to spend on gifts.
- MoneySuperMarket predicts that British consumers will spend an average of £181.07 on presents this Christmas.
- Despite this, UK households have reduced their Christmas spending at the fastest rate seen in almost five years.
- Barclays data reveals a 1.1 per cent decline in card spending in November compared to the same period last year.
- This decrease is largely due to high inflation, ongoing household bill pressures, and economic uncertainty preceding the Budget.