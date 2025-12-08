Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Step-by-step guide on how to cook the best Christmas turkey in an air fryer

How to cook the perfect Christmas turkey in your air fryer
  • Chef Nathan Anthony, creator of Bored of Lunch, appeared on This Morning to demonstrate cooking Christmas turkey in an air fryer.
  • He showcased how to prepare the festive bird and various trimmings using the appliance.
  • Anthony impressed hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard with his method for simplifying Christmas dinner.
  • The chef explained that using an air fryer can make the entire festive feast less complicated.
  • This approach aims to allow people more time to enjoy Christmas Day with family and friends.
In full

