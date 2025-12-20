Chipotle’s ‘Extra Sweater Day’ is here with free entrees for festive customers
- Chipotle’s final holiday promotion is Saturday, offering customers a buy-one-get-one entree deal if they show up to restaurants in an “over-the-top” sweater.
- The chain’s "Extra Sweater Day" on Dec. 20 is a spin-off of National Ugly Sweater Day, which falls a day before the deal.
- Anyone wearing a festive or over-the-top sweater can claim the deal as long as they visit a restaurant between 4 p.m. and closing time.
- In addition to three BOGO promotions in December, the chain is also celebrating Rewards Members with surprise drops that automatically show up in members' wallets this month.
- The surprise rewards include free guac, double protein, chips or a free drink.