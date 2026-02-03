Price cuts for popular snacks announced after customer fury
- PepsiCo is set to reduce prices on popular chip brands like Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos this year to regain customers lost due to previous price increases.
- The company had implemented significant price hikes, including a 4.5% global increase in the fourth quarter, which boosted revenue to $29.3 billion.
- However, these price increases led to weakened consumer demand, with snack volumes falling by 1% and North American beverage volumes dropping by 4% in the most recent quarter.
- The decision to cut prices and trim product offerings stems from a deal with activist investor Elliott Investment Management, which acquired a $4 billion stake and advocated for changes to address slowing growth.
- Alongside price reductions, PepsiCo plans to accelerate the launch of new products featuring simpler, more functional ingredients, such as Gatorade Lower Sugar and Simply NKD Cheetos and Doritos.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks