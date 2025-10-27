Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Parents warned over common toys that can harm young children

Parents have been warned over potentially harmful toys [stock image]
Parents have been warned over potentially harmful toys [stock image] (Getty Images)
  • Fifty scientists, academics, and patient organisations have urged the UK government to protect British children from harmful "forever chemicals" in toys.
  • They warn that UK safety regulations could soon fall behind new EU standards, potentially exposing British children to toys considered unsafe across Europe.
  • Examples of concerning chemicals include hormone-disrupting bisphenols in teething toys and PFAS in squishy items, which experts state are particularly dangerous for developing children.
  • The group has written to Minister for Consumer Protection Kate Dearden, calling for an update to the UK's 2011 Toy Safety Directive to align with the EU's science-led approach.
  • A government spokesperson responded by stating the UK has robust product safety laws and is updating them to ensure children's safety and prevent unsafe products from reaching the market.
