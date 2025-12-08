Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How parents are saving money on children’s clothes this winter

Rachel Reeves announces scrapping of two-child benefit cap
  • Parents in Britain are projected to spend an average of £117 per child on winter clothing, making it the most expensive season for children's apparel.
  • A survey of 2,000 UK parents revealed that 80 per cent believe children's clothing is more expensive this year compared to last.
  • The primary reasons for new purchases include items being outgrown (80 per cent), worn out (58 per cent), or damaged (40 per cent), with 32 per cent also buying due to changing style preferences.
  • To save money, 40 per cent of parents buy clothes one size up, and 44 per cent pass on outgrown items, while prioritising quality (74 per cent) and comfort (65 per cent).
  • A consumer insights psychologist suggests parents balance practical needs with psychological cues, such as social belonging and a child's evolving identity, to make informed purchasing decisions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in