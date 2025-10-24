Chick-fil-A launches first limited-edition vending machine
- Chick-fil-A has launched its first limited-edition vending machine at Wellstar MCG Health Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia.
- The temperature-controlled fridge offers a selection of items, including wraps and chips, which are replenished by local team members.
- The machine aims to provide food options during off-hours, but it will not operate on Sundays, aligning with Chick-fil-A's traditional closure policy.
- The introduction of the vending machine has garnered varied reactions on social media, with some users expressing surprise and humor regarding its hospital location.
- This initiative is part of Chick-fil-A's wider expansion efforts, which also include the recent announcement of Daybright, a new beverage-focused restaurant concept.