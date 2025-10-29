The diet tweak that could slash your risk of developing dementia
- A new study by scientists in Japan suggests that consuming cheese at least once a week may help reduce the risk of developing dementia.
- The research, which involved about 8,000 participants aged 65 or under, found that the risk of dementia was 24 per cent lower in those who ate cheese weekly.
- Over the three-year study period, 3.4 per cent of cheese consumers developed dementia, compared to 4.45 per cent of non-consumers.
- Scientists propose that nutrients in dairy products, such as proteins, essential amino acids, and vitamin K2, could support neuronal maintenance and vascular health.
- However, the study concluded that further research is needed before definitive recommendations can be made.