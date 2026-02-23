The cervical cancer signs to know as reality TV star urges women to act
- Reality television personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, has announced her diagnosis with Stage 1 cervical cancer, specifically adenocarcinoma.
- The diagnosis was made following a cone biopsy, which she underwent after experiencing abnormal Pap smears for three to four years.
- Polizzi expressed relief that the cancer was caught early, stating it is curable and that she aims to avoid chemotherapy and radiation.
- She strongly emphasised the critical importance of women attending their regular Pap smear appointments for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.
- Cervical cancer, a growth of cells in the cervix, is predominantly caused by the sexually transmitted HPV virus, with other risk factors including smoking and a weakened immune system.
- Early stages often show no symptoms, but later signs can include pelvic pain and abnormal vaginal bleeding; routine Pap smears from age 21 are recommended for prevention.
