The health condition that affects 90 percent of US adults can be reversed with simple steps
- Doctors have highlighted cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a complex health condition affecting nearly 90 percent of U.S. adults, which most people are unaware of.
- CKM syndrome describes the dangerous overlap of kidney disease, diabetes, obesity and heart disease, with over 240 million Americans having at least one risk factor.
- Risk factors include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess weight and reduced kidney function, significantly increasing the likelihood of stroke, heart attack and heart failure.
- A survey by the American Heart Association found 88 percent of respondents had not heard of CKM syndrome, and many underestimated the connection between various organ systems.
- Experts state that CKM syndrome can often be reversed or managed through lifestyle changes, such as improved diet and increased physical activity, alongside appropriate medical treatment.