Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Potato chip brand sued for second time over ingredient inside popular snack

A survey this year found that Cape Cod chips are the most beloved American-made product in the state (file photo)
A survey this year found that Cape Cod chips are the most beloved American-made product in the state (file photo) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • Cape Cod potato chips are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging the brand falsely claims its snacks are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.
  • The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court on October 23 by shopper Rozaliya Ripa, who claims she bought the chips under false pretenses.
  • The lawsuit alleges that Cape Cod chips contain citric acid, an ingredient that is “no longer commercially available” in its natural form and is made synthetically by using “industrial chemicals to render the ingredient from mold.”
  • Campbell’s Company, owner of Cape Cod, declined to comment on the pending litigation but stated their chips are made with high-quality, carefully selected ingredients.
  • This is the second similar lawsuit against Cape Cod this year, following another filed in July that also alleged misrepresentation regarding preservatives.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in