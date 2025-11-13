Potato chip brand sued for second time over ingredient inside popular snack
- Cape Cod potato chips are facing a potential class action lawsuit alleging the brand falsely claims its snacks are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.
- The lawsuit was filed in New York federal court on October 23 by shopper Rozaliya Ripa, who claims she bought the chips under false pretenses.
- The lawsuit alleges that Cape Cod chips contain citric acid, an ingredient that is “no longer commercially available” in its natural form and is made synthetically by using “industrial chemicals to render the ingredient from mold.”
- Campbell’s Company, owner of Cape Cod, declined to comment on the pending litigation but stated their chips are made with high-quality, carefully selected ingredients.
- This is the second similar lawsuit against Cape Cod this year, following another filed in July that also alleged misrepresentation regarding preservatives.