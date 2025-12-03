The Bath and Body Works scents returning from the vault for Candle Day 2025
- Bath & Body Works is holding its 14th annual Candle Day sale, offering all three-wick candles for $9.95, significantly reduced from their usual price of between $26.95 and $29.95.
- The sale starts online on December 4 at 10 p.m. ET, and continues in stores from December 5 to 7 with shops opening at 6 a.m.
- Over 180 candle scents will be available, including seasonal favorites, returning fragrances from the vault, and a new limited-edition Holiday Dill-light pickle candle.
- Scents returning from the vault this year include Smoked Vanilla, Brown Sugar & Fig, Snowday, Blueberry Sugar and Vanilla Snowflake.
- Customers are expected to be limited to purchasing 24 candles per transaction, as popular items often sell out by the second day of the three-day event.