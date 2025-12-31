Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Deadly fungus resistant to all antibiotics spreading rapidly across US

Trump again touts his ‘perfect health’ and claims he’s ‘aced’ several cognitive tests in rambling rally speech
  • Candida auris, a deadly fungus resistant to all types of antibiotics, is rapidly spreading across the US, with over 7,000 infections reported in 27 states.
  • This 'superbug' poses a significant threat to vulnerable patients in healthcare settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, due to its ease of transmission and resistance to treatment.
  • The fungus is particularly concerning because it can survive on surfaces, is difficult to identify with standard lab tests, and has developed mechanisms to resist antifungal drugs.
  • Health officials note its increasing virulence and rapid global spread, with current US case numbers approaching last year's record of over 7,500.
  • Experts are advocating for enhanced surveillance, improved diagnostics, better infection control measures, and the development of new antifungal agents to combat its proliferation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in