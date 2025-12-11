Camilla surprises seriously-ill children with visit from Santa
- The Queen transformed Clarence House into a Christmas winter wonderland for seriously ill children on Thursday, 11 December 2025.
- Her Majesty hosted youngsters with life-shortening conditions for a traditional Christmas lunch, an annual event for children supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.
- The children participated in decorating a Christmas tree with the assistance of the Queen's equerries.
- Major Ollie Plunket, the outgoing equerry, and Major Rob Treasure, his successor, used their swords to place ornaments on the tree branches.
- During the festive occasion, the children also had the opportunity to receive presents from Santa.