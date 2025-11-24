Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How your caffeine tolerance changes as you age

Smiling mature man enjoying in morning coffee on a terrace
Smiling mature man enjoying in morning coffee on a terrace (Getty/iStock)
  • Many individuals experience increased caffeine sensitivity with age, leading to symptoms such as jitteriness and anxiety.
  • This heightened sensitivity is primarily due to a slower metabolism as people get older, with liver enzymes becoming less efficient at processing caffeine.
  • Genetic factors, specifically the CYP1A2 enzyme, also play a significant role in how quickly an individual metabolises caffeine, categorising them as 'fast' or 'slow' metabolizers.
  • Hormonal changes, such as those during perimenopause or when taking oral contraceptives, can further slow caffeine metabolism, intensifying its effects.
  • While increased sensitivity cannot be reversed, symptoms can be managed by gradually reducing intake, spacing out doses, avoiding late consumption, and opting for decaffeinated alternatives.

