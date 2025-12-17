Why cable is making a comeback but it may be short-lived
- Traditional cable providers saw their first subscriber increase in eight years during the third quarter of 2025, reversing a long-term trend of cord-cutting.
- Over 303,000 subscribers returned to traditional cable, contributing to an overall pay TV market growth to an estimated 64.77 million, including internet-based vMVPD services.
- The shift came amid the rising cost of streaming services, with US viewers now paying an average of $69 monthly for four services, a 13 percent increase from last year.
- Industry analysts caution that the cable subscriber gain might be temporary, potentially linked to the start of the NFL regular season, a historically strong period for pay TV.
- Many streaming subscribers are dissatisfied, with nearly half feeling they pay too much and 41 percent believing the content does not justify the cost, alongside frustrations over extra fees and regional sports blackouts.