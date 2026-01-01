Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Stores forced to stop giving out ‘reusable’ bags under new state law

Shoppers can avoid paying for paper bags by bringing their own reusable bags to stores (file)
Shoppers can avoid paying for paper bags by bringing their own reusable bags to stores (file) (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A strict new bag ban has gone into effect in California, forcing stores to stop giving out plastic bags which were said to be reusable.
  • The new law, SB 1053, aims to close loopholes in the state's original ban, which barred stores from giving out thinner plastic bags.
  • Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill in September, replacing the 2014 law that permitted thicker plastic bags marketed as reusable.
  • Under the updated legislation, businesses including grocery shops, convenience stores, food marts and liquor stores, will only be allowed to provide paper carryout bags.
  • These paper bags will be sold for 10 cents, with the change intended to reduce plastic waste and boost recycling efforts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in