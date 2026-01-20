Victoria Beckham praised Brooklyn’s ‘beautiful wedding’ before family feud erupted
- Victoria Beckham previously praised her son Brooklyn's 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz as "beautiful" in a resurfaced clip, predating the family's public feud.
- On Sunday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham issued a statement on Instagram, accusing his parents of being "controlling" and attempting to ruin his relationship.
- He announced his decision not to reconcile with his family, stating he is "standing up" for himself for the first time.
- In October 2022, Victoria Beckham had expressed her joy for her son, remarking, "As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?"
- The Beckham family has not yet responded to Brooklyn's recent comments regarding their relationship.