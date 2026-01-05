Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nicola Peltz celebrates ‘best birthday yet’ with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz celebrates 'best birthday yet' with Brooklyn Beckham
  • Nicola Peltz celebrated her 31st birthday with a pink-themed party in Florida, attended by her family and husband, Brooklyn Beckham.
  • She shared footage of the festivities, expressing gratitude for what she described as her "best birthday yet".
  • The celebration occurs amidst ongoing reports of a feud between Nicola and Brooklyn and the wider Beckham family.
  • Reports indicate that Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly blocked his family on Instagram, suggesting a strained relationship.
  • The Beckham family was notably absent from Brooklyn and Nicola's vow renewal, and Brooklyn did not attend his father's recent 50th birthday or knighthood ceremony.
