The British-grown fruit set to be part of Christmas this year
- The Summer Berry Company, a UK producer near Chichester, has successfully extended the British strawberry growing season to a full 12 months.
- This achievement is due to innovative LED technology and a combined heat and power plant, which recreate optimal spring conditions indoors during colder months.
- The year-round cultivation reduces the UK's reliance on imported strawberries, cuts food miles, and is expected to provide higher-quality fruit than traditional winter imports.
- The company anticipates doubling winter volumes to over 400 tonnes by the 2025-2026 season and has expanded its growing area, also supporting stable local employment.
- Major retailers including Sainsbury’s, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Asda, Aldi, and Morrisons will stock the fresh British strawberries, making them available even at Christmas.