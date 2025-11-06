Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The UK hotel chain dubbed the worst for 12th year in a row

Police outnumber anti-migrant protesters outside London hotel
  • Britannia Hotels was named the UK’s worst hotel chain for the twelfth consecutive year in a Which? ranking, scoring just 44 per cent overall due to poor cleanliness and bathrooms, despite an average £84 nightly rate.
  • Britannia Hotels uses some of its properties, including the International Hotel in Canary Wharf, to house asylum seekers, a practice that has drawn protests.
  • JD Wetherspoon's pub-attached hotels achieved a 76 per cent customer score, surpassing Premier Inn and averaging £70 per night.
  • Premier Inn lost its “Which? Recommended Provider” status, with guests reporting declining value and standards, leading to a 73 per cent customer score and an average £94 nightly rate.
  • The Coaching Inn Group topped the large chain category with an 81 per cent score, while the rankings were based on a Which? survey of over 6,000 members and the public.
