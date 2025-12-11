Bride-to-be accidentally donates wedding dress sparking desperate search
- A Rhode Island woman is desperately searching for her mother's wedding dress after accidentally donating it to charity.
- The dress, hand-sewn by her great-grandmother in 1992, was mistakenly put in a giveaway pile during a basement clear-out in Providence.
- It was subsequently sold at a Savers store in Warwick, and the bride-to-be only realized it was missing two weeks after the donation.
- She is engaged to be married next year and had planned to incorporate part of the heirloom gown into her own wedding dress to connect three generations of her family.
- She says she is willing to buy back the ivory, lace, sweetheart neckline, puff-sleeved dress, and social media users are assisting in her search.