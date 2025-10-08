Oncologists urge people to look out for these lesser-known breast cancer symptoms
- Breast cancer rates are increasing in the U.S. among adults under 50, with a significant 3.76 per cent surge reported between 2016 and 2019, the cause of which is currently unknown.
- Experts, such as Dr. Rebecca Kehm, highlight that this alarming rise cannot be attributed solely to genetic factors or changes in screening practices, particularly for younger women.
- Despite breast cancer being the most common cancer among women, fewer than half of adults recognise symptoms beyond a noticeable lump.
- Oncologists urge awareness of several less-known symptoms, including skin dimpling, nipple retraction or inversion, and bloody discharge from one nipple.
- Other crucial warning signs include dry, red, or flaking skin on the breast, persistent pain, and swelling or lumps in the lymph nodes under the arm or near the collar bone.