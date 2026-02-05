Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Blow for families as 80-year-old theme park plunged into liquidation

Brean Theme Park is popular with families
Brean Theme Park is popular with families (Wikimedia Commons)
  • Brean Theme Park, a popular Somerset attraction operating since 1946, is at risk of permanent closure after being forced into liquidation.
  • A notice in the official public record, The Gazette, confirmed the appointment of liquidators last week and announced "resolutions for winding-up" on 4 February.
  • The family-run park, known for its over 40 attractions and free entry, has been a significant draw for holidaymakers in the Bristol and Gloucestershire areas.
  • The decision follows a reported reduction in trade and footfall in recent years, partly attributed to the nearby Pontins holiday park no longer being used by holidaymakers.
  • Associated businesses such as Brean’s Unity Holidays, Brean Splash, Brean Play, and Brean Gym will remain unaffected.
