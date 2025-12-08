Carrie Johnson shares video of Boris in fairy wings at daughter’s 4th birthday party
- Boris Johnson provided entertainment at his four-year-old daughter Romy's birthday party.
- He was filmed dancing in a pair of fairy wings alongside Peter Pan's Tinkerbell.
- His wife, Carrie Johnson, posted a video of the event on Instagram, describing it as "utter chaos".
- Carrie praised her husband for dressing as a pixie to please their daughter.
- She also mentioned he attempted the cha cha slide to encourage guests onto the dancefloor.