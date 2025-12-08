Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Carrie Johnson shares video of Boris in fairy wings at daughter’s 4th birthday party

Boris Johnson caught on camera dancing in fairy wings
  • Boris Johnson provided entertainment at his four-year-old daughter Romy's birthday party.
  • He was filmed dancing in a pair of fairy wings alongside Peter Pan's Tinkerbell.
  • His wife, Carrie Johnson, posted a video of the event on Instagram, describing it as "utter chaos".
  • Carrie praised her husband for dressing as a pixie to please their daughter.
  • She also mentioned he attempted the cha cha slide to encourage guests onto the dancefloor.
