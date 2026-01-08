Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to boost your brain health – with one simple workout

One thing we should all be doing every single day to boost health in 2026
  • Just five minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk walking, has been shown to improve cognitive ability.
  • Regular walking can significantly reduce the risk of dementia and slow cognitive decline, particularly in older adults at risk of Alzheimer's disease.
  • Research indicates that walking between 3,000 and 7,000 steps daily can delay cognitive decline by three to seven years.
  • Walking enhances brain function by producing proteins that grow new nerve cells and strengthening connections between different brain regions.
  • Even unconventional methods like walking backward or visualising it can boost brain activity related to problem-solving and memory.
