Americans warned that common cheese could increase risk of killer conditions
- Halloumi cheese contains a high amount of sodium, with one ounce providing 669 milligrams, which is 28 per cent of the recommended daily maximum.
- Consuming excess sodium can elevate blood pressure and strain the heart within 30 minutes, increasing the risk of serious cardiac events.
- The average American consumes 3,400 milligrams of sodium daily, significantly exceeding the recommended 2,300 milligrams, contributing to nearly half of all American adults having high blood pressure.
- High blood pressure is a major risk factor for life-threatening conditions such as stroke and heart attack, which affect hundreds of thousands of Americans annually.
- Despite its high sodium content, halloumi can be enjoyed in small quantities and offers nutritional benefits, including protein, calcium, zinc, and vitamin A.