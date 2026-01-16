Where and when to view the upcoming blood moon
- A total lunar eclipse, known as a 'bloody red moon', is set to occur on 3 March; it will be visible across the US, Australia, and Asia.
- The moon's reddish hue is caused by sunlight passing through Earth's atmosphere, scattering shorter wavelengths and bending red and orange light into the Earth's shadow, which then reaches the moon.
- The eclipse will be best viewed on the US West Coast, with totality expected around 3:33am EST in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
- Totality will last for just under an hour, with partial phases extending for several hours until approximately 5:17am PST.
- Unlike a solar eclipse, no special equipment is needed to view the lunar eclipse, though binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience.