The common pitfalls shoppers should avoid on Black Friday
- Britons are forecast to spend nearly £14 billion this Black Friday, with a third of consumers planning to spend more than last year, making caution essential for shoppers.
- Maximise savings by using cashback websites, checking for extra voucher codes, and signing up for retailer apps, but be wary of unfamiliar brands and always check product warranties.
- Utilise online price trackers such as CamelCamelCamel to identify genuine discounts, as heavily discounted items may be older models or of lower quality.
- Plan purchases in advance, set a realistic budget, and avoid impulse buying by questioning if an item is truly needed, while also carefully checking retailer return policies.
- Understand your consumer rights under the Consumer Rights Act and Consumer Contracts Regulations, and be aware that credit cards (Section 75) and debit cards (chargeback) offer payment protection.