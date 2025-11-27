Why you shouldn’t shop while tired this Black Friday
- Market research suggests 60 per cent of Black Friday shoppers would spend their money differently if they could go back in time, often due to impulse buying driven by urgency and the pleasure associated with perceived deals.
- To curb spending, avoid shopping when tired, as fatigue leads to less rational decisions and lower self-control.
- Make major purchasing decisions when mentally sharp, ideally earlier in the day, to counteract decision fatigue.
- Always take extra time to consider purchases, even just one second, to allow your brain to process information and ignore distractions.
- Check previous prices of items to ensure a deal is genuine, use cash instead of cards to track spending, and read reviews for sale items to avoid unsatisfactory purchases.