Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why you shouldn’t shop while tired this Black Friday

The Conversation Original report by Cathrine Jansson-Boyd
The Independent gives Black Friday 2025 shopping tips
  • Market research suggests 60 per cent of Black Friday shoppers would spend their money differently if they could go back in time, often due to impulse buying driven by urgency and the pleasure associated with perceived deals.
  • To curb spending, avoid shopping when tired, as fatigue leads to less rational decisions and lower self-control.
  • Make major purchasing decisions when mentally sharp, ideally earlier in the day, to counteract decision fatigue.
  • Always take extra time to consider purchases, even just one second, to allow your brain to process information and ignore distractions.
  • Check previous prices of items to ensure a deal is genuine, use cash instead of cards to track spending, and read reviews for sale items to avoid unsatisfactory purchases.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in