‘Bird theory’: TikTok’s latest relationship trend explained
- The “bird theory” is a viral TikTok trend, first popularized in 2023 and now experiencing a resurgence, designed to test a partner's attentiveness in a relationship.
- To perform the test, one person points out something insignificant, such as a bird, to see how their partner responds.
- A positive response, indicating a strong relationship, involves the partner showing genuine curiosity and engagement, asking follow-up questions about the observation.
- Conversely, a negative sign is when the partner ignores the comment or displays disinterest, which may signal a lack of emotional connection.
- The trend is compared to the “bid for connection” concept from the Gottman Institute, where a partner's reaction to small overtures is a key predictor of relationship stability.