TV host pauses show appearances as he battles ‘malady’
- Bill O’Reilly, the 76-year-old former Fox News anchor, has announced he is stepping back from his program No Spin News due to an unspecified illness.
- He shared the health update on his blog Tuesday, saying he is dealing with a "malady" but didn’t provide further details about the health issue.
- “Hey No Spin Nation. Sorry I am dealing with a malady,” he wrote. “We have great doctors so we’ll fight the good fight. Doesn’t affect my fingers so will update you on me, news cycle, and anything major. Hopefully, back in the saddle shortly.”
- O'Reilly is a regular guest on NewsNation’s Cuomo but missed his appearance Tuesday, with host Chris Cuomo telling viewers, “He is sick. He’ll be back soon.”
- O’Reilly has been hosting No Spin News since 2017, when he was fired from Fox News after 20 years at the helm of The O’Reilly Factor.