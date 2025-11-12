Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New move to ban coaches from ‘most beautiful village in England’

The Don'ts of The Cotswolds - The Prettiest Villages in England
  • Cotswold village officials in Bibury have opened a consultation to decide on a permanent ban for tourist coaches.
  • The village, described as “the most beautiful village in England”, attracts thousands of visitors, causing severe traffic congestion and safety risks.
  • Temporary restrictions were introduced in May, closing parking bays and installing public bus stop clearways to improve safety for passengers.
  • The proposals, supported by the Bibury One group, aim to reduce congestion, enhance safety, and protect the village's unique character.
  • The consultation, which also includes plans for loading bays and disabled parking, is open until 3 December.
