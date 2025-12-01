Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists tested ten mineral sunscreens. Here’s what they found

The Conversation Original report by Anna Wang, Jon Beves, Timothy Schmidt
Mineral Vs Chemical Sunscreen: What’s the Difference?
  • Many 'mineral-only' sunscreens are marketed based on fears of “chemicals” and a belief in their inherent safety, but their actual workings are often misunderstood.
  • Scientists found that mineral sunscreens, like organic ones, primarily protect skin by absorbing UV radiation, not reflecting it.
  • A study of ten commercial sunscreens and over 100 ingredient lists revealed that many products labelled 'mineral-only' contain additional UV-absorbing chemicals.
  • These unlisted chemicals are crucial for achieving high SPF, improving product stability, reducing white cast, and ensuring a smooth, even application.
  • The research highlights that effective and pleasant sunscreens rely on “the right chemistry” rather than avoiding chemicals, ensuring better protection than “natural” but unstable alternatives.
