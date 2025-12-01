Scientists tested ten mineral sunscreens. Here’s what they found
- Many 'mineral-only' sunscreens are marketed based on fears of “chemicals” and a belief in their inherent safety, but their actual workings are often misunderstood.
- Scientists found that mineral sunscreens, like organic ones, primarily protect skin by absorbing UV radiation, not reflecting it.
- A study of ten commercial sunscreens and over 100 ingredient lists revealed that many products labelled 'mineral-only' contain additional UV-absorbing chemicals.
- These unlisted chemicals are crucial for achieving high SPF, improving product stability, reducing white cast, and ensuring a smooth, even application.
- The research highlights that effective and pleasant sunscreens rely on “the right chemistry” rather than avoiding chemicals, ensuring better protection than “natural” but unstable alternatives.