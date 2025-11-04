Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How to get more prebiotics without taking supplements

Video Player Placeholder
Gut health products: prebiotics, probiotics and postbiotics
  • Experts advise prioritising prebiotic-rich foods over supplements for gut health, noting that nutrients are more potent from food, which is also often less expensive and more palatable.
  • A wide array of foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, and spices, naturally contain prebiotics vital for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.
  • Daily consumption of just three to five grams of prebiotics has been demonstrated to offer significant benefits for gut health.
  • Notable sources of prebiotics include bananas, rich in inulin and resistant starch, and asparagus, which provides at least five grams per quarter pound.
  • Further beneficial foods are apples, containing pectin and polyphenols, garlic with its inulin and FOS, and oats, which supply resistant starches that produce beneficial butyrate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in