How to get more prebiotics without taking supplements
- Experts advise prioritising prebiotic-rich foods over supplements for gut health, noting that nutrients are more potent from food, which is also often less expensive and more palatable.
- A wide array of foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, grains, and spices, naturally contain prebiotics vital for maintaining a healthy gut microbiome.
- Daily consumption of just three to five grams of prebiotics has been demonstrated to offer significant benefits for gut health.
- Notable sources of prebiotics include bananas, rich in inulin and resistant starch, and asparagus, which provides at least five grams per quarter pound.
- Further beneficial foods are apples, containing pectin and polyphenols, garlic with its inulin and FOS, and oats, which supply resistant starches that produce beneficial butyrate.