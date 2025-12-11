Five trending travel destinations to visit in 2026
- Mallorca has been highlighted as Spain's newest 'It' island, praised for its diverse offerings from bohemian villages to vibrant city life, alongside efforts to promote sustainable tourism.
- The US is set to attract visitors in 2026 with the 250th anniversary of independence, the 100th anniversary of Route 66, hosting the FIFA World Cup, and growing interest in dark sky tourism, made more appealing by a weakening dollar.
- Mozambique is emerging as a 'bush and beach' destination, offering safaris in the restored Gorongosa National Park and exceptional diving opportunities, despite previous misconceptions about its safety.
- Kyrgyzstan is gaining recognition for its unspoiled natural beauty, mountains, and outdoor activities like walking and riding, with new travel itineraries and a documentary set to boost its profile.
- South Korea is also experiencing a surge in interest driven by the 'K-wave' cultural phenomenon, new direct flights from London, and the opening of luxury hotels, complementing its vibrant cities and natural attractions like Jeju-do island.