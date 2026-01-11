Why experts are warning against ‘bed rotting’
- The social media trend known as “bed rotting” involves spending extended periods in bed, with nearly a quarter of Gen Z reportedly engaging in the practice.
- While some social media influencers promote bed rotting for mental health, experts warn it can be a symptom of depression, lead to poor hygiene, and encourage avoidance of responsibilities.
- Prolonged bed rest can disrupt natural sleep-wake cycles, potentially worsening sleep deprivation and negatively impacting overall well-being.
- Experts advise that although occasional rest is beneficial, excessive bed rotting can leave individuals feeling more drained rather than refreshed.
- To minimize negative effects, it is recommended to practice bed rotting sparingly, limit sessions to 30 minutes to an hour, and engage in non-screen activities like reading.