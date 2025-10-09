Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New residents sought for one of Britain’s holiest places

According to Welsh legend the island of Bardsey (pictured here) was home to 20,000 saints
According to Welsh legend the island of Bardsey (pictured here) was home to 20,000 saints (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A remote Welsh island, Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island), is seeking new tenants to live and work there, managing its livestock.
  • The island, located off Gwynedd’s Llyn peninsula, currently has a population of three and offers basic amenities with no wifi or electricity.
  • The opportunity, the first in nearly 20 years, is for a nature-loving family or couple with farming experience, ideally Welsh speakers.
  • New residents will be responsible for 200 sheep and 25 Welsh Black cattle, working under the mentorship of current farmer Gareth Roberts.
  • Ynys Enlli is known as the "Island of 20,000 Saints" and is recognised as one of the holiest places in Britain, with pilgrims travelling there since the 2nd century BC.

