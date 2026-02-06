Bad Bunny look-alike contest erupts into San Francisco street party
- A Bad Bunny look-alike contest in San Francisco unexpectedly transformed into a vibrant street party, attracting hundreds of fans ahead of the artist's Super Bowl halftime show.
- Over 30 contestants from across the Bay Area, including men, women, and a kindergartener, competed for a $100 prize at a Mexican restaurant in the Mission neighbourhood.
- Impersonators embodied the Puerto Rican singer through his signature looks, such as 'pava' straw hats and shearling aviator hats, and performed his characteristic 'perreo' dance.
- One contestant, dressed as Bad Bunny, held an “ICE Out” sign, echoing the artist's criticism of the Trump administration's mass deportation campaign.
- The grand prize was awarded to Abdul Ramirez Arroyave, a professional Bad Bunny impersonator from Colombia, who then joined the street party to celebrate with fans.
