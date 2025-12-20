Woman who blamed cancer on baby powder use is awarded $65.5M
- A Minnesota jury awarded $65.5 million to a mother of three who claimed Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder caused her to develop mesothelioma.
- Anna Jean Houghton Carley, 37, alleged that the company's products exposed her to asbestos, leading to the aggressive lung cancer.
- Johnson & Johnson said it will appeal the verdict, asserting that its baby powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer.
- Carley's legal team contended that the pharmaceutical giant knowingly sold talc-based products potentially contaminated with asbestos without issuing warnings.
- This ruling is the latest in a series of significant legal judgments against Johnson & Johnson, including a $40 million award earlier this month and a $966 million award in October for similar claims.