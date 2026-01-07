US airline issues warning as it axes flights to 11 destinations
- Avelo Airlines has announced it is cutting flights to 11 destinations in the United States as it removes planes from its fleet.
- The airline said in a statement that it is streamlining its operation, focusing on four existing bases and opening a new base in Dallas/McKinney in late 2026.
- As part of the overhaul, Avelo will close its bases in Mesa, Raleigh-Durham, and Wilmington, which will see flights to 11 destinations discontinued.
- Avelo is modifying its fleet by removing six Boeing 737-700 aircraft, concentrating operations on its more efficient Boeing 737-800 models.
- The airline warned it will make “near-term” schedule changes that will affect many bookings. Travelers will be notified about canceled flights and are urged to contact Avelo’s Customer Support Center for further help.