US airline issues warning as it axes flights to 11 destinations

The airline said it has been recapitalized and insisted its cash position is one of the strongest in the U.S. airline industry relative to its size
The airline said it has been recapitalized and insisted its cash position is one of the strongest in the U.S. airline industry relative to its size (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Avelo Airlines has announced it is cutting flights to 11 destinations in the United States as it removes planes from its fleet.
  • The airline said in a statement that it is streamlining its operation, focusing on four existing bases and opening a new base in Dallas/McKinney in late 2026.
  • As part of the overhaul, Avelo will close its bases in Mesa, Raleigh-Durham, and Wilmington, which will see flights to 11 destinations discontinued.
  • Avelo is modifying its fleet by removing six Boeing 737-700 aircraft, concentrating operations on its more efficient Boeing 737-800 models.
  • The airline warned it will make “near-term” schedule changes that will affect many bookings. Travelers will be notified about canceled flights and are urged to contact Avelo’s Customer Support Center for further help.

