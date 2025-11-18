Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

AT&T customers can still claim up to $7,500 as settlement deadline is extended

The court will still have to decide whether to approve the settlement
The court will still have to decide whether to approve the settlement (Getty Images)
  • The deadline to file a claim in a massive AT&T data breach settlement has been extended to Dec. 18.
  • The first breach in March 2024 exposed private information, including birth dates and Social Security numbers of up to 73 million current and former account holders.
  • A second incident announced in July 2024 involved hackers downloading a significant amount of AT&T data from a third-party cloud platform.
  • AT&T has agreed to a total settlement fund of $177million, with individual compensation potentially reaching up to $7,500 for those affected by both breaches.
  • Customers have until Dec. 18 to file a claim, with a final court approval hearing for the settlement scheduled for January 2026.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in