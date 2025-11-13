AT&T customers have just days to claim up to $7,500 from settlement
- The deadline for AT&T customers to claim up to $7,500 from a class action settlement is nearing.
- The telecommunications company has agreed to pay a total of $177 million after two data breaches last year.
- The first breach in March 2024 impacted 73 million current and former account holders, with private information such as birth dates and Social Security numbers stolen.
- A second breach, revealed in July 2024, exposed call records and texts belonging to nearly all AT&T cellular customers from a third-party cloud platform.
- Customers affected by the breaches can claim up to $7,500, depending on the breach(es) and documented losses, with a deadline to file a claim by November 18, 2025.